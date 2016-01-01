See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fargo, ND
Dr. Samual Lindemeier, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Samual Lindemeier, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Dr. Lindemeier works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Bicep Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Bicep Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon

About Dr. Samual Lindemeier, DO

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1891181137
NPI Number
Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Fargo

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Samual Lindemeier, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindemeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lindemeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lindemeier works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Dr. Lindemeier’s profile.

Dr. Lindemeier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindemeier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindemeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindemeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

