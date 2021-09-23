Overview

Dr. Samson Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Lee works at Bellevue Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.