Dr. Samson Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samson Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Samson Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic1231 116th Ave NE Ste 915, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Issaquah510 8th Ave NE Ste 300, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 454-3938
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee was the BEST surgeon ever! 30 yrs ago I had a botched nose job, which resulted in my whole nose/nostrils collapsing. Dr. Lee reconstructed my whole nose from the inside-out. I can totally breathe now and cosmetically my nose is beautiful. He re-build my bridge and took out a horrible amount of scar tissue. I can't say enough about him as a person but of course, professionally he is the BEST for reconstructive surgery. Dr. Lee is so very nice, calm demeanor and very personable. I would recommend Dr. Lee for anything ears, nose & throat issues OR reconstructive work. Love Dr. Lee :-)
About Dr. Samson Lee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043294655
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University WA
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.