Overview

Dr. Samriti Dogra, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Dogra works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemodialysis and Renal Osteodystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.