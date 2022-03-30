See All Allergists & Immunologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Samridhi Nallamshetty, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samridhi Nallamshetty, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School - Brigham & Women's Hospital

Dr. Nallamshetty works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Med Clinic Allrgy/Asthm
    12500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 388-6855
  2. 2
    Florida Medical Clinic - Allergy, Asthma & Immunology
    1721 Brandon Main St, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 388-6855
  3. 3
    Florida Med Clinic Allrgy/Asthm
    2352 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 303, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 388-6855

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 30, 2022
    Dr. Nallamshetty has been treating my CIU, Chronic Ideopathic Urticaria for over a year now. I’m so very grateful for her expertise. Today was a tele-medicine follow up.
    Anita Mullins — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Samridhi Nallamshetty, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1437274701
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School - Brigham & Women's Hospital
    • New York University - Northshore University Hospital
    • Pennsylvania State University
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samridhi Nallamshetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nallamshetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nallamshetty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nallamshetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nallamshetty has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nallamshetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Nallamshetty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nallamshetty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nallamshetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nallamshetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

