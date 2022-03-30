Dr. Samridhi Nallamshetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nallamshetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samridhi Nallamshetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samridhi Nallamshetty, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School - Brigham & Women's Hospital
Dr. Nallamshetty works at
Locations
Florida Med Clinic Allrgy/Asthm12500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 388-6855
Florida Medical Clinic - Allergy, Asthma & Immunology1721 Brandon Main St, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 388-6855
Florida Med Clinic Allrgy/Asthm2352 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 303, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 388-6855
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nallamshetty has been treating my CIU, Chronic Ideopathic Urticaria for over a year now. I’m so very grateful for her expertise. Today was a tele-medicine follow up.
About Dr. Samridhi Nallamshetty, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Hindi
- 1437274701
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School - Brigham & Women's Hospital
- New York University - Northshore University Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
