Dr. Samreena Sara, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Samreena Sara, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samreena Sara, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Sara works at
Sleep Care Clinic8835 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 657-0187Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr Sara is very kind and understanding . Gives time and doesnt rush .
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1437446341
- LSUHSC-Shreveport
- Southern Illinois University-School Of Medicine
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Sara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sara works at
Dr. Sara speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.