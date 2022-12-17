Overview

Dr. Samrawit Berhanu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Berhanu works at Inova Medical Group - Shirlington Primary Care in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.