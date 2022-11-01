Overview

Dr. Samrath Sokhey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.



Dr. Sokhey works at Champaign Dental Group in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.