Dr. Samrah Mansoor, MD

Family Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samrah Mansoor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Kansas Medical Center and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Mansoor works at AFC Doctors Express, Wichita, KS in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AFC Urgent Care Wichita
    3161 N Rock Rd Ste A, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 440-2712
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
  • Kansas Medical Center
  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Oak Tree Allergy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Traveler's Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vomiting
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 02, 2019
    I was diagnosed with sepsis shock. She diagnosed quickly and accurately. This is a great physician
    About Dr. Samrah Mansoor, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    • 1063581809
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Wesley Family Prac
    Residency
    • Fatima Jinnah Med Coll
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

