Dr. Samrah Mansoor, MD
Overview
Dr. Samrah Mansoor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Kansas Medical Center and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Mansoor works at
Locations
AFC Urgent Care Wichita3161 N Rock Rd Ste A, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 440-2712Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
- Kansas Medical Center
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with sepsis shock. She diagnosed quickly and accurately. This is a great physician
About Dr. Samrah Mansoor, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1063581809
Education & Certifications
- Wesley Family Prac
- Fatima Jinnah Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansoor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansoor works at
Dr. Mansoor speaks Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansoor.
