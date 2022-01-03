Overview

Dr. Samra Hashmi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Hashmi works at Eligijus P Lelis MD & Assoc, SC in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.