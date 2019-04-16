Dr. Sampath Thiruveedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiruveedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sampath Thiruveedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sampath Thiruveedi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Thiruveedi works at
Locations
-
1
Renal Physicians, Inc.500 Lincoln Park Blvd Ste 100, Kettering, OH 45429 Directions (937) 222-3118
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thiruveedi?
Very patient and kind - listens and explains thoroughly. Very bright and willing to take an approach that is based on the latest teaching and technology.
About Dr. Sampath Thiruveedi, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1992938294
Education & Certifications
- Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thiruveedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thiruveedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thiruveedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thiruveedi works at
Dr. Thiruveedi has seen patients for Gout, Acidosis and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thiruveedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thiruveedi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thiruveedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thiruveedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thiruveedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.