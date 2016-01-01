Dr. Sampath Ramanavarapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramanavarapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sampath Ramanavarapu, MD
Overview
Dr. Sampath Ramanavarapu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brunswick, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Medina Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.
Locations
1
Sgmg Medina Cardiovascular Medicine4065 Center Rd Ste 220, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (330) 722-8707
2
Southwest General Medical Group970 E Washington St Ste 2E, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 722-8707
Hospital Affiliations
- Medina Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Sampath Ramanavarapu, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1104856236
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Case Western Reserve University
