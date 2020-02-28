Dr. Acharya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sampada Acharya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sampada Acharya, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Acharya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White Liver Consultants of Texas - Fort Worth1250 8th Ave Ste 650, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 912-9550
-
2
Gastroenterology Endoscopy1307 8th Ave Ste 406, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 912-9550
-
3
Bsw Urgent Care Fort Worth & Bsw Family1101 6th Ave Ste 110, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 912-8570
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acharya?
I have been seeing Dr.Acharya for about 2 years now for my RA and feel I am in very good hands. She is very kind and professional. I have called the office many times with questions and have always gotten answers in a timely manner.The office staff and medical assistants are wonderful. I would definitely recommend Dr Acharya.
About Dr. Sampada Acharya, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1033422662
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acharya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acharya works at
Dr. Acharya has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acharya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Acharya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acharya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.