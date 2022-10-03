Overview

Dr. Sammy Zakhary, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Zakhary works at Sammy A. Zakhary, MD, PC, CWS-P in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Lymphedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.