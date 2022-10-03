Dr. Sammy Zakhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sammy Zakhary, MD
Overview
Dr. Sammy Zakhary, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Locations
Sammy Zakhary MD PC6591 W Thunderbird Rd Ste D1, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 258-3255
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This has to be one of the BEST DOCTORS office in town. Plenty of notifications prior to your appointment. Staff is the nicest you will probably ever meet. Dr. Zakhary listens to you then talks to you and explains to you in a manner that you will understand. He takes his time and does not rush you. I defiantly recommend them.
About Dr. Sammy Zakhary, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447291893
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Allegheny General Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zakhary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zakhary accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zakhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zakhary has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Lymphedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zakhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zakhary speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakhary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.