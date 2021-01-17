Dr. Sammy Vick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sammy Vick, MD
Overview
Dr. Sammy Vick, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Medical Center9102 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 591-7171
Texas Renal Associates P A8042 Wurzbach Rd Ste 615, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0410
The Urology and Prostate Institute8038 Wurzbach Rd Ste 430, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0410
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vick removed one of my kidneys. His bedside manner was amazing. I felt very comfortable with him. He took excellent care of me.
About Dr. Sammy Vick, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1174528459
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vick has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vick speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Vick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.