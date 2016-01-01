Overview

Dr. Sammy Pishanidar, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Pishanidar works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.