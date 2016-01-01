Dr. Sammy Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sammy Hung, MD
Overview
Dr. Sammy Hung, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hayward, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital.
Dr. Hung works at
Locations
-
1
Prime Medical Associates Inc.27001 Calaroga Ave Ste 2, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 887-4033
-
2
St. Rose Hospital27200 Calaroga Ave, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 887-4033Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Rose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hung?
About Dr. Sammy Hung, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1639192404
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hung works at
Dr. Hung has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hung speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.