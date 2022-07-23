Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsamra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Umdnj-Nj Med Sch|University Med Dent NJ/NJ Med Sch at Rutgers and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Elsamra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rutgers Health125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 279-0783
-
2
Minimally Invasive Urology Institute164 Summit Ave # C70, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 561-3328
-
3
Urology Associates Sturdy Memorial Hospital195 Collyer St # 302, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 561-3334
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elsamra?
Due to a greatly enlarged prostate, I was unable to urinate for 7 months, without using a self catheter. Dr Elsamra did a new, minimally invasive, MRI Guided Biopsy, and then a few weeks later, a Robotic Simple Prostatectomy. Quick healing from both procedures. Very small scar from the Robotic surgery. 1 week after the robotic surgery, I was urinating on my own again, like a much younger man, and no issues. I am so thankful for my primary, who referred me to Dr Elsamra, for evaluation and treatment. Dr Elsamra a kind and gentle professional, explains everything in simple terms, and his skills with the robotic equipment is outstanding. He has truly changed and improved my life style going forward. I'll be forever grateful for his skill and care, in my time of need.
About Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1992907034
Education & Certifications
- The Arthur Smith Institute for Urology
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Umdnj-Nj Med Sch|University Med Dent NJ/NJ Med Sch at Rutgers
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elsamra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Elsamra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Elsamra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elsamra works at
Dr. Elsamra has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsamra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elsamra speaks Arabic and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsamra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsamra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsamra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsamra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.