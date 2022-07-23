See All Urologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD

Urology
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Umdnj-Nj Med Sch|University Med Dent NJ/NJ Med Sch at Rutgers and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Elsamra works at Rutgers Health in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers Health
    125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 279-0783
  2. 2
    Minimally Invasive Urology Institute
    164 Summit Ave # C70, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 561-3328
  3. 3
    Urology Associates Sturdy Memorial Hospital
    195 Collyer St # 302, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 561-3334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 10 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 11 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 14 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 3 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 4 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 5 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 6 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 7 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 8 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 9 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -12 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -13 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -15 Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Transitional Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urachal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Elsamra?

Jul 23, 2022
Due to a greatly enlarged prostate, I was unable to urinate for 7 months, without using a self catheter. Dr Elsamra did a new, minimally invasive, MRI Guided Biopsy, and then a few weeks later, a Robotic Simple Prostatectomy. Quick healing from both procedures. Very small scar from the Robotic surgery. 1 week after the robotic surgery, I was urinating on my own again, like a much younger man, and no issues. I am so thankful for my primary, who referred me to Dr Elsamra, for evaluation and treatment. Dr Elsamra a kind and gentle professional, explains everything in simple terms, and his skills with the robotic equipment is outstanding. He has truly changed and improved my life style going forward. I'll be forever grateful for his skill and care, in my time of need.
74 year old patient in NJ — Jul 23, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Elsamra to family and friends

Dr. Elsamra's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Elsamra

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD.

About Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992907034
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The Arthur Smith Institute for Urology
Fellowship
Residency
  • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Residency
Internship
  • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Internship
Medical Education
  • Umdnj-Nj Med Sch|University Med Dent NJ/NJ Med Sch at Rutgers
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsamra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Elsamra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Elsamra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Elsamra has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsamra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsamra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsamra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsamra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsamra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sammy Elsamra, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.