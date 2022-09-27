Dr. Sammy Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sammy Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sammy Cox, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Coon Memorial Hospital, Hemphill County Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Locations
Cardiology Center Of Amarillo6200 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-9764Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pm
Baptist St Anthonys Hospital ER1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 212-2000
Bsa Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic Inc.6700 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Coon Memorial Hospital
- Hemphill County Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cox found out more about my heart and found out that something was wrong with my lungs when he performed a CT. He sent me to a Pulmonary Doctor which I think saved my life. I have gone to many doctors for my heart and found he is one of the best.
About Dr. Sammy Cox, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.