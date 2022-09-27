Overview

Dr. Sammy Cox, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Coon Memorial Hospital, Hemphill County Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Cox works at Cardiology Center Of Amarillo in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.