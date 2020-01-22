Dr. Sammy Becdach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becdach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sammy Becdach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sammy Becdach, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Ecuador, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Southeast Cancer Network Inc.1107 14th Ave SE Ste 200, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 308-9889
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Becdach treated my sister for MM for 5 years and took excellent care of her. She trusted him and did as well as one could expect under the conditions. I appreciate him and his staff nurses, nurse practitioner, and lab personnel were just phenomenal.
About Dr. Sammy Becdach, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central Del Ecuador, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becdach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becdach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becdach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becdach has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becdach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Becdach speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Becdach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becdach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becdach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becdach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.