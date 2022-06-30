Dr. Moss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sammie Moss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sammie Moss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Regional Office10350 E Dakota Ave, Denver, CO 80247 Directions (303) 338-4545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen a few therapists and psychologists in the past and not many really made me feel like they heard and understood what I was going through. I felt more like a lab rat than a person. I was very anxious prior to my meeting with Dr. Moss and was very close to cancelling my appointment. I am so glad I didn't. I feel like I have a partner in sorting through everything that goes on in my head and he made me feel like he genuinely cared about working through these things. This is my first appointment, but I feel much more optimistic than I have in a long time.
About Dr. Sammie Moss, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1275824575
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.