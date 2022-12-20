Dr. Gado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samkon Gado, MD
Overview
Dr. Samkon Gado, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lynchburg, VA.
Dr. Gado works at
Locations
Feinman-clark Ent. & Ps. Inc.2321 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 947-3993
Centra Health Inc1901 Tate Springs Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-3023
Surgery Center of Lynchburg2401 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 947-7700
St Louis University Hospital3635 Vista Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 577-8317Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Contacted on call doctor (Dr. Gado) Regarding intractable pain post nasal mass excision. He prescribed a corticosteroid. Thank goodness! It took a few doses but pain much more manageable after two days of this medication.
About Dr. Samkon Gado, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1497142145
