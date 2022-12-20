See All Otolaryngologists in Lynchburg, VA
Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Samkon Gado, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. 

Dr. Gado works at Blue Ridge Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery in Lynchburg, VA with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Feinman-clark Ent. & Ps. Inc.
    2321 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 947-3993
  2. 2
    Centra Health Inc
    1901 Tate Springs Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 200-3023
  3. 3
    Surgery Center of Lynchburg
    2401 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 947-7700
  4. 4
    St Louis University Hospital
    3635 Vista Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 577-8317
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Contacted on call doctor (Dr. Gado) Regarding intractable pain post nasal mass excision. He prescribed a corticosteroid. Thank goodness! It took a few doses but pain much more manageable after two days of this medication.
    — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samkon Gado, MD
    About Dr. Samkon Gado, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497142145
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gado accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

