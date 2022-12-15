Dr. Kochuparambil has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samith Kochuparambil, MD
Overview
Dr. Samith Kochuparambil, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Buffalo Hospital.
Locations
Minneapolis910 E 26th St Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 884-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Buffalo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. K, as he’s affectionately known, is thorough, insightful, patient, knowledgeable, and fully up to date on the practice, and has a bedside manner that is an example for all physicians to follow. Two thumbs way, way up for Dr. K!!!
About Dr. Samith Kochuparambil, MD
- Hematology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1548490329
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
