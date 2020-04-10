Dr. Samit Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samit Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samit Desai, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Yale New Haven Hospital
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
Hackensack30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Center for Infectious Diseases20 Prospect Ave Ste 607, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-4088
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samit Desai is the most patient doctor I have ever met. He is very professional with great bedside manners. He is very clear in explaining the prognosis.
About Dr. Samit Desai, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1730103789
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
Dr. Desai works at
