Dr. Samira Syed, MD
Dr. Samira Syed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-3111
Moncrief Cancer Institute400 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 288-9700
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 648-4188
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Dr. Syed is amazing. Very thorough. I was originally treated by doctors from Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. While they were good, I wish I had found Dr. Syed when I was originally diagnosed. She is amazing!
About Dr. Samira Syed, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
