Dr. Saghafi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samira Saghafi, MD
Overview
Dr. Samira Saghafi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Saghafi works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Alton/Sand Canyon6650 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 932-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orange County Irvine Medical Center6640 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 932-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saghafi?
When I met with Dr. Saghafi, it was obvious that she was well prepared in advance and has a depth of knowledge that was communicated in laymen's terms for my understanding. I've been managing my condition for almost 10 yrs. She is excellent, bar none.
About Dr. Samira Saghafi, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1609066992
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saghafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saghafi works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Saghafi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saghafi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saghafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saghafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.