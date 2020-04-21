See All Neurologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Samira Saghafi, MD

Neurology
3 (16)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Samira Saghafi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. 

Dr. Saghafi works at Kaiser Permanente Alton/Sand Canyon Medical Offices in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Alton/Sand Canyon
    6650 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 932-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orange County Irvine Medical Center
    6640 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 932-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 21, 2020
    When I met with Dr. Saghafi, it was obvious that she was well prepared in advance and has a depth of knowledge that was communicated in laymen's terms for my understanding. I've been managing my condition for almost 10 yrs. She is excellent, bar none.
    Michael Zuganelis — Apr 21, 2020
    About Dr. Samira Saghafi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609066992
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saghafi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saghafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saghafi works at Kaiser Permanente Alton/Sand Canyon Medical Offices in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Saghafi’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Saghafi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saghafi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saghafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saghafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

