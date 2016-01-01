Overview

Dr. Samira Khazravan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Khazravan works at Life Care Center At Wells Crossing in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.