Dr. Samira Hussain, DO

Pediatrics
Dr. Samira Hussain, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. 

Dr. Hussain works at AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatrics Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatrics Hoffman Estates
    1786 MOON LAKE Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 (847) 884-7550
    AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatric Neuropsychology Elk Grove Village
    800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 (847) 981-3630
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Oct 07, 2019
    Dr.Hussain is amazing! She has been so patient with us new parents. Being a Preemie mom I have tons of worries and questions and doubts that she happily willingly answers to them all. She gives honest and absolutely practical advice. Very very sweet and My son absolutely loves her.
    About Dr. Samira Hussain, DO

    Pediatrics
    English
    1194135400
    Education & Certifications

    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samira Hussain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

