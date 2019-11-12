Dr. Samir Wahby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Wahby, MD
Dr. Samir Wahby, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Samir Wahby M.d. P.A.905 Medical Centre Dr Ste A, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 461-3823
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I love the way me and my son was treated we had no problems until the end when we were left without a doctor or referrals to another doctor
- Psychiatry
- 63 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Psychiatry
Dr. Wahby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahby speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahby. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.