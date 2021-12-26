Dr. Vora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samir Vora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Vora, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1860 Mowry Ave Ste 310, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 792-3222
- 2 2000 Mowry Ave Ste 310, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 792-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent overall health service visit from beginning to end of my visit. The staff is very helpful in scheduling visits / appointments besides communicating my medical information to and from Dr Vora. They help with Rx requests very efficiently also.
About Dr. Samir Vora, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1376562629
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vora accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vora has seen patients for Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vora speaks Gujarati.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.