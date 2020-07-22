Dr. Samir Vakil, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Vakil, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samir Vakil, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Barry Univ and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Desoto Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Foot and Ankle Centers of Charlotte County PA352 MILUS ST, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 274-4218
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Went in to see Dr. Vakil for the pain on the top of my foot. today July 22, 2020. They took a couple of x-rays that determined I had bone spurs . Dr. Vakil suggested a cortisone shot which at first I didn't think I wanted because of the last one I had in my heel. (very very painful shot) He told me that it wasn't as painful as that one. So I went for it and it was nothing like the heel shot. A little pain but tolerable. I felt relief very soon after the shot and have to go back in a month and hopefully won't have to have anything else done. He also, suggested a new OTC gel called Voltaren got it at Walgreens. This was usually a prescription but in the last two months it has become available OTC so I will give that a try. I would definitely recommend Dr. Vakil. He was a very knowledgeable, sensitive and caring doctor who listened to my concerns and at this point I believe took care of my problem. Fingers crossed !!! The staff was also very friendly, caring and polite.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1669468229
- St. Francis Central Hospital
- Barry Univ
Dr. Vakil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vakil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vakil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vakil works at
Dr. Vakil has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vakil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakil.
