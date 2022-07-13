Overview

Dr. Samir Trehan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Trehan works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.