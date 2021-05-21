Overview

Dr. Samir Tomajian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.



Dr. Tomajian works at Basil Shah, MD in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Biloxi, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.