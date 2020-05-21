Overview

Dr. Samir Taneja, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Taneja works at Fink Ambulatory Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.