Dr. Samir Sutaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Sutaria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Sutaria, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Sutaria works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Kidney Disease & Hypertension2177 Oak Tree Rd Ste 204, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7000
-
2
Plainfield Dialysis1200 Randolph Rd, Plainfield, NJ 07060 Directions (908) 757-6030
-
3
Bio Medical Applications of South Plainfield2201 S Clinton Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Directions (908) 668-8007
-
4
Durham Corners Dialysis241 Durham Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Directions (908) 222-2971
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutaria?
Best doctor in NJ period. If you are worried and care about your kidneys, please pay him a visit. Office staff is great and gets the job done in a quick and friendly manner. He is thorough and caring throughout the whole process. When you have kidney disease, you need someone like this thru this difficult journey.
About Dr. Samir Sutaria, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1083677579
Education & Certifications
- SUNY - Stony Brook University
- St. Barnabas Medical Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutaria works at
Dr. Sutaria has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sutaria speaks Gujarati.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.