Overview

Dr. Samir Sutaria, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Sutaria works at UNION-PLAINFIELD MEDICAL ASSOCIAT in Edison, NJ with other offices in Plainfield, NJ and South Plainfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.