Overview

Dr. Samir Sur, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Sur works at MedStar Georgetown Neurosurgery in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.