Dr. Samir Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Sharma, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Avenue Surgical Center Ltd17 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (815) 729-0700
-
2
Pain & Spine Institute LLC744 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 729-0700
-
3
Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center333 Madison St, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 729-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharma is a God send, I have been in terrible pain for 3 years, shoulder pain, come to find out through Dr. Sharma it was my neck, 2 shots in my neck and I am pain Free, he is a wonderful Dr. I would highly recommend him if you are suffering from any kind of pain. So glad I found him..
About Dr. Samir Sharma, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1043233554
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
