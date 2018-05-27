Dr. Samir Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Samir Shah, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Lexington Medical Center and Miami Cancer Institute.
Locations
GastroHealth - Miami Lake5803 NW 151st St Ste 105, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 630-8691
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Lexington Medical Center
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah saved my life! Two years of non-stop diverticulitis pain, resulting in an undiscovered colon rupture until he did the surgery. No one would listen to me, even another surgeon in this practice. Shah was willing to take a chance and I thank God for him!
About Dr. Samir Shah, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1881893741
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
