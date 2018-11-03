Dr. Samir Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Samir Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Advanced ENT200 Bowman Dr Ste D285, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
About Dr. Samir Shah, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1821094194
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center
- University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
