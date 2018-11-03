Overview

Dr. Samir Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Advanced ENT in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

