Dr. Samir Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Samir Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Lawrenceville Office3140 Princeton Pike Fl 2, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely qualified and knowledgeable about my possible condition. Reassuring and explained everything to me in easy to understand language. Very personable
About Dr. Samir Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1447434469
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
