Dr. Samir Sawiris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Sawiris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Assyut U and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Sawiris works at
Locations
Optum-Descanso1808 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-1088
Optum Descanso1818 Verdugo Blvd Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-1088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Staff supportive, efficient & polite. Dr Sawiris: professional, conversant on several medical issues I raised. Patient but focused. I have been treated on several continients: N&S America, Europe, SE Asia, S Asia, East Asia. He is excellent.
About Dr. Samir Sawiris, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Fac Med Assyut U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawiris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawiris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawiris speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawiris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawiris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawiris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawiris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.