Dr. Samir Rao, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Samir Rao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI|G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp;amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine &amp;amp; Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine &amp; Health Sciences and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Rao works at Center for Plastic Surgery in Annandale, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Plastic Surgery
    3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 490, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4983

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Botox® Injection
Breast Augmentation
Breast Diseases
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Breast Surgical Procedure
Buttock Lift
Cancer
  
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Cosmetic Facial Surgery
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Eyelid Surgery
Facelift
  
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Free Flap Breast Reconstruction
Gigantomastia
Hidradenitis
Labiaplasty
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nipple Reconstruction
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
ThermiTight™ Subdermal Skin Tightening Treatment
Wrinkles
  
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    
    
    

    

    
    
    
    

    

    
    
    
    

    

    
    
    

    

    
      
    About Dr. Samir Rao, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710111885
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    • MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp;amp; HLTH SCI|G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp;amp;amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine &amp;amp; Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samir Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rao works at Center for Plastic Surgery in Annandale, VA. View the full address on Dr. Rao’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

