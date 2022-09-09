Dr. Samir Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Samir Rao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine &amp; Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Center for Plastic Surgery3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 490, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 977-4983
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
There are three amazing things about Dr. Rao. One is that he listens intently, is compassionate and works hard to give you the results you want. Two is that he must have been a seamstress in his former life. The man can sew! I had a breast reduction and augmentation and a tummy tuck. My scars are gorgeous. Lastly and most importantly, Dr. Rao is an artist. What talent! I have the most gorgeous boobs in all of the world and the flattest tummy and narrow waist. Dr. Rao and I are going to be seeing a lot of each other as I grow older! Never will you feel more heard, confident, safe and gorgeous than when you are in the very talented hands of Dr. Rao.
About Dr. Samir Rao, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1710111885
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI|G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp;amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine &amp;amp; Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine &amp; Health Sciences
- Plastic Surgery
