Overview

Dr. Samir Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.