Dr. Samir Patel, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (22)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samir Patel, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Gonzales, LA and Walker, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic
    10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-2050
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The NeuroMedical Center-Gonzales
    1104 W HIGHWAY 30, Gonzales, LA 70737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-2050
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic-Walker
    5000 Odonavan Blvd Ste 412, Walker, LA 70785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-2050
  4. 4
    The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center
    10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 763-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spondylitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Migraine
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Radiculopathy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Facet Joint Pain
Interventional Pain Management
Neck Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Blocks
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Pain
Peripheral Neuropathy
Phantom Limb Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356526917
    Education & Certifications

    • Pain Medicine - University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinic, New Orleans, LA
    • Earl K. Long Medical Center
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    • LSU
    • Pain Medicine
