Overview

Dr. Samir Patel, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Gonzales, LA and Walker, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.