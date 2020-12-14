See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Oro Valley, AZ
Pain Medicine
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samir Patel, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Arizona Pain Care Center, Oro Valley, AZ in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oro Valley Pain Management
    12480 N Rancho Vistoso Blvd Ste 180, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 742-4008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 14, 2020
    Debilitating back pain prompted my visit to Dr. Samir Patel. He is a ROCK STAR! One visit took care of my pain. I am not one post such reviews but I would definitely recommend Dr. Patel. And BTW...great bedside manner! Thank you Dr. Patel for my pain relief!
    Scott D — Dec 14, 2020
    About Dr. Samir Patel, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184652125
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida
    Internship
    • Sun Coast Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery
