Overview

Dr. Samir Patel, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates, P. C. in East Setauket, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY, Smithtown, NY and Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.