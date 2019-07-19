Dr. Samir Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samir Patel, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
Locations
Digestive Disease Care PC235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (855) 528-7322
Brookhaven Breast Services365 E Main St, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 751-3000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists48 Route 25A Ste 209, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 751-3000
North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates285 Sills Rd Bldg 16, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 751-3000
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists1500 Route 112 Bldg 6, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is the best doctor I’ve ever had as well as one of the kindest human being I know. He looks at the overall picture. Most specialist are limited. He is knowledgeable; teaches the “what is this, what happens next, etc.) I feel confident I’m in good hands; not intimidated. AND he’s got a positive outlook and is fun! I bring my grandkids in with me and “his feathers are not ruffled” by them. :-)
About Dr. Samir Patel, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1174759419
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Barnes & Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- University Of Illinois At
- Hematology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
