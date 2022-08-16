Overview

Dr. Samir Parikh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Parikh works at Colon and Rectal Surgery LTD in Media, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.