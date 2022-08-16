Dr. Samir Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Parikh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgery Ltd.1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2101, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-3435
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We give Dr Parikh 10 plus Stars. He is a medical angel. When my medical insurance did NOT cover the Colonoscopy Prep kit & I had no money, Dr Parikh gave me a kit for free. After my colonoscopy, he came to me and told me my results. He is a fantastic doctor is passionate about his career & love his patients. We 100 % recommend Dr Parikh to everyone.
About Dr. Samir Parikh, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1669478145
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
