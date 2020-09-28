Dr. Samir Pancholi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pancholi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Pancholi, DO
Dr. Samir Pancholi, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Pancholi Cosmetic Surgery6910 S Cimarron Rd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 363-0240
How was your appointment with Dr. Pancholi?
I highly recommend Dr. Pancholi. He is a true professional that is dedicated to his work. His staff, coordinator, and nurses are so kind and caring. I was blown away by his beautiful office and state of the art surgical center which is right on site. Very convenient for appointments. I feel like he listens to every detail and does a fantastic job at making your suggestions a reality. He is a perfectionist! I am so happy with my results and am very glad I chose him as my doctor.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1952485179
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Pancholi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pancholi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pancholi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pancholi.
