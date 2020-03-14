Dr. Ouais has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samir Ouais, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Ouais, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
Dr. Ouais works at
Locations
-
1
Katy Office18400 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 492-8400
-
2
Main Campus10837 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (713) 468-2122
-
3
Family Health Clinic At Kingwood24042 HIGHWAY 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 358-5311
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MHealth Insured
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ouais is very caring and knowledgeable. I completely trust his diagnosis and recommendations.
About Dr. Samir Ouais, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 57 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861559213
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ouais accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ouais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ouais has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ouais on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ouais speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ouais. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ouais.
