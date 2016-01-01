Dr. Samir Midani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Midani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samir Midani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samir Midani, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Midani works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 2, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Samir Midani, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1710092796
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U|U Flda
- U Fla
- U Fla
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
