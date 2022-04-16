See All Ophthalmologists in Brookline, MA
Dr. Samir Melki, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (153)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samir Melki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Melki works at Boston Vision in Brookline, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Vision
    24 Webster Pl, Brookline, MA 02445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 202-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratoconus
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratoconus
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract Surgery Complications
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Disease
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Growth
Farsightedness
Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypotropia
LASIK
Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Mechanical Strabismus
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Progressive High Myopia
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Strabismus
Sympathetic Uveitis
Trichiasis
Ulcer
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simplifi
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 153 ratings
    Patient Ratings (153)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 16, 2022
    Had my Lasik procedure done here. Very easy and took care of me highly would recommend.
    Nabil — Apr 16, 2022
    About Dr. Samir Melki, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1407838295
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass EE Infirm
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Georgetown Hospital
    Internship
    • Chestnut Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University - School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • American University - Beirut
